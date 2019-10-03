Windsor man arrested after approaching young girls in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County have arrested and charged a Windsorite for sexually-based offences.

In June and twice in August, four girls walking in the Town of Tecumseh were approached and sexually propositioned by a 31-year-old Windsor man.

In one August instance, the man approached two girls in three successive occasions, first asking directions before coming back a second and third time. The girls ran and reported the incident to their parents, who then reported it to police.

The man has been charged with four counts of invitation to sexual touching.