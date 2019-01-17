Skip to Main Content
'Serious accident' closes Tecumseh and Parent intersection
The intersection near Caboto Club is closed until further notice.

Windsor police say the intersection is 'completely closed'

Police have closed the intersection until further notice.

Windsor police say a "serious accident" has completely closed the intersection at Tecumseh Road East and Parent Avenue.

Police were called just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's not clear how many vehicles are involved at this point and how critical, if any, the injuries are.

Police say it's an active investigation.

