'Serious accident' closes Tecumseh and Parent intersection
The intersection near Caboto Club is closed until further notice.
Windsor police say the intersection is 'completely closed'
Windsor police say a "serious accident" has completely closed the intersection at Tecumseh Road East and Parent Avenue.
Police were called just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
It's not clear how many vehicles are involved at this point and how critical, if any, the injuries are.
Police say it's an active investigation.