Greener economy, urban sprawl top of mind for voters in Windsor-Tecumseh

Windsor—Tecumseh, which covers the east end of Windsor and Tecumseh, is one of two ridings in this region where the incumbent candidate is not seeking re-election. The population was 117,430 as of the 2016 Census, and the riding spans 189 square kilometres.

NDP MPP Percy Hatfield, who picked up the seat nearly a decade ago in a 2013 byelection, announced last year that he is not seeking re-election this time around.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Windsor—Tecumseh:

Giovanni Abati, Independent.

Nick Babic, Independent.

Laura Chesnik, Independent.

Melissa Coulbeck, Green Party.

Andrew Dowie, Progressive Conservative.

Steven Gifford, Ontario Party.

Gemma Grey-Hall, NDP.

Gary Kaschak, Liberal.

Sophia Sevo, New Blue Party.

David Sylvestre, None of the Above Party.

Letting the people have a say

Some voters in Windsor-Tecumseh say their top issues ahead of Thursday's Ontario election revolve around a greener economy and urban sprawl.

Windsorite Paul Chislett said his biggest election issue centres around moving toward an environmentally-friendly economy. Equally as important, he said, is having residents involved in those discussions.

"The way we consume, replacing X number of gas cars with the same number of EVs, is that really going to answer the problem? Or is that just transferring where we do emissions? Again, you know public transit, being able to afford to live near where we work or go to school, all that's in the mix around environmental concerns," he said.

Windsor-Tecumseh voter Paul Chislett wants to know how candidates plan to include residents when thinking about a greener economy Duration 0:59 Windsorite Paul Chislett said his biggest election issue centres around moving toward an environmentally-friendly economy. Equally as important, he said, is having residents involved in those discussions.

Chislett wanted to know how candidates will ensure the provincial government allows residents to participate in the discussion about a greener economy.

Andrew Dowie is the PC candidate for the Windsor-Tecumseh riding. He said he doesn't see barriers between the two.

"Every time we go through the planning process for a development proposal, we are a part of that discussion. We have public consultation already through the existing processes," he said.

WATCH: PC Party candidate Andrew Dowie, who's a Tecumseh town councillor, said it's important to have the right balance between the economy and the environment.

PC Party candidate Andrew Dowie talks about a greener economy Duration 0:47 WATCH: PC Party candidate Andrew Dowie, who's a Tecumseh town councillor, said it's important to have the right balance between the economy and the environment.

NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall said she is campaigning on consulting with the public when making decisions, especially about the environment.

"Even as I prepared and went through the policy books for the conversation with the chamber of commerce, in each one of these issues it's all about community consults, connecting with the experts, connecting with the people that live there," said Grey-Hall.

WATCH: Gemma Grey-Hall, who ran for city council in 2018, is now looking to be the NDP MPP in Windsor-Tecumseh. She said her party is "all about" public consultation, in addition to many environmental promises.

Windsor-Tecumseh NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall talks about a greener economy Duration 0:53 WATCH: Gemma Grey-Hall, who ran for city council in 2018, is now looking to be the NDP MPP in Windsor-Tecumseh. She said her party is "all about" public consultation, in addition to many environmental promises.

WATCH: Liberal candidate Gary Kaschak, who is a Windsor city councillor, said his party is promising $1 transit wides as a way to get more vehicles off the road.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal candidate Gary Kaschak talks about a greener economy Duration 0:56 WATCH: Liberal candidate Gary Kaschak, who is a Windsor city councillor, said his party is promising $1 transit wides as a way to get more vehicles off the road.

Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak is the Liberal party candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh. Environmentally, he points to his party's promise of $1 transit rides as a way toward a greener economy.

Combating urban sprawl

For Len Dupuis, he's most worried about urban sprawl and wants to see his MPP take action.

Len Dupuis said he's looking at environmental policies for candidates in Windsor-Tecumseh when determining how he'll vote. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Urban sprawl is a big issue, eating up farm land at a record pace. That has to stop. There are so [many] empty properties in the middle of the city that could be developed but they keep expanding out. That needs to stop," said Dupuis.

WATCH: Windsor-Tecumseh candidates from the PC Party, NDP and Liberals share their views on urban sprawl.

Candidates in Windsor-Tecumseh talk about urban sprawl Duration 2:09 WATCH: Windsor-Tecumseh candidates from the PC Party, NDP and Liberals share their views on urban sprawl.

David Sylvestre is the candidate for the None of the Above Party and said his platform depends on what residents want.

"Direct democracy is what None of the Above is all about. It's not about us telling the people what we're going to do for you, but what do you want done," said Sylvestre.

Melissa Coulbeck is running for the Green Party and said her party has a plan to tackle urban sprawl.

"The Green Party has plans to freeze the limits of cities and prevent any further development outside of what is already existing," said Coulbeck.

Sophia Sevo represents the New Blue Party. When Sevo thinks about urban sprawl, she said the new mega hospital location near Windsor's airport comes to mind.

"It is a concern that a lot of people have voiced, the area, and the fact that there are other buildings or other lots in Windsor that were much more central that made a lot more sense. I definitely have heard that," said Sevo.

The Ontario Party candidate Steve Gifford wasn't available for an interview, but instead sent a statement.

"The Ontario Party and myself pledge the entirety of my soul to restore freedom, family, financial stability and faith back to every Ontarian," Gifford said in an email.

NDP Percy Hatfield is the outgoing MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh and decided not to seek re-election. He first won that seat back in 2013 and won two elections after that to secure his position.

Prior to Hatfield, Liberal MPP Dwight Duncan held the seat from 1999 to 2013.