Irek Kusmierczyk wins historic Liberal seat in Windsor-Tecumseh

For the first time in 15 years, Windsor-Essex will have a Liberal representative in Parliament.

Irek Kusmiercyzk, Windsor city councillor for Ward 7, took a tight race against NDP incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle. That party had held Windsor-Tecumseh since Joe Comartin won his first term in 2000.

"We did it ... we did it!" cheered Kusmiercyzk after Hardcastle conceded the flip-flopping riding. "This is what it feels like when you win back the riding. Thank you."

Although Liberal Windsor West candidate Sandra Pupatello didn't win her riding, she said she sees a "rejuvenated" Liberal Party.

"[Justin Trudeau] will know that Windsor West is coming alive again," said Pupatello. She finished 1,995 votes behind Brian Masse of the NDP, taking 36 per cent of the vote.

Kusmiercyzk previously ran for the federal seat of Windsor-Tecumseh in 2011, but finished third, with just 12 per cent of the vote. He said now Windsor-Tecumseh wants a seat at the table.

‘We did it!’ Irek Kusmierczyk has arrived to claim his victory in Windsor-Tecumseh. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elexn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elexn43</a> <a href="https://t.co/fjnbePWCaq">pic.twitter.com/fjnbePWCaq</a> —@KatGeorgieva

"This is something residents wanted," said Kusmierczyk. "This is what we heard tonight. They know [what] we need as a region. We need a seat at the table."

Essex Liberal candidate Audrey Festeryga finished third in her riding, with 19 per cent support, but said ultimately, she's glad the Liberals will form government.

"It speaks loudly to the fact that our platform is a platform," sais Festeryga, taking issue with the last-minute release of the Conservative platform.