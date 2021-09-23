Kusmierczyk says top priority as MP is finishing fight against COVID-19

The ballots have been counted, and Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk has been re-elected in Windsor–Tecumseh by a margin of just 645 votes.

His closest competitor, NDP candidate Cheryl Hardcastle, received 17,459 votes to Kusmierczyk's 18,134, according to preliminary results.

"I want to thank the residents of Windsor-Tecumseh for once again putting their trust in me to be their voice in Ottawa," he said at a press conference at Tecumseh Town Hall on Thursday morning.

Voter turnout was 60.3 per cent of those eligible, though Elections Canada says that figure doesn't include people who registered on election day.

WATCH | Kusmierczyk shares his top priority heading back to Ottawa: Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk says this is his top priority heading back to Ottawa 0:58 After a nail-biter on election night, Kusmierczyk secured his seat against NDP candidate Cheryl Hardcastle. 0:58

Kusmierczyk congratulated the other candidates and said it was a "respectful and positive" campaign.

He said he knew the election would be close and his team was knocking on doors right up until the end of the campaign.

"My commitment is to work with everyone, whether they voted for us or they didn't," he said, adding that it includes a commitment to work with local MPs from other parties.

He said his top priority when returning to Ottawa is "finishing the fight against COVID-[19]," along with bringing jobs to the community and issues such as housing affordability and child care.

Hardcastle congratulated Kusmierczyk, along with the other candidates, and thanked those who contributed to her campaign.

"After an incredibly close race, the results are not in my favour," she said on Twitter.

The pair faced off in the 2019 election as well, with Kusmierczyk defeating the incumbent Hardcastle with a 642-vote lead.

While CBC News projected after midnight on election night that Kusmierczyk would win a second term, it took days before special ballots — which include mail-in votes — were tallied.

Elections Canada's website says that 100 per cent of polls are reporting and the counting of special ballots for that riding is complete.

That's also the case for the riding of Essex, where Conservative Chris Lewis cruised to victory with 6,472-vote lead over his closest competitor, the riding's former NDP MP Tracey Ramsey.

In Windsor West, the counting of special ballots is 95 per cent complete as of Thursday afternoon. According to the latest results, NDP Brian Masse incumbent has received 8,032 more votes than Liberal Sandra Pupatello, his closest challenger.