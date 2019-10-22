CBC projects: Windsor-Tecumseh elects Irek Kusmierczyk

CBC projects victory for Irek Kusmierczyk for the Liberal Party in the Windsor—Tecumseh riding Monday night, beating incumbent NDP candidate Cheryl Hardcastle by approximately 640 votes.

With 100 per cent of polls reporting, Kusmierczyk has taken about 33.4 per cent of the vote, compared to 32.3 per cent for Hardcastle.

During the federal campaign, party leader Justin Trudeau visited the region twice.

In 2015, the riding elected the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle, the former deputy mayor of Tecumseh. Joe Comartin of the NDP, who served as the deputy speaker in the House of Commons. held the seat from 2000 to 2015 when he chose not to run for re-election.

Windsor—Tecumseh consists of the eastern portion of the City of Windsor and the entire Town of Tecumseh.