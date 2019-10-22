CBC projects: Windsor-Tecumseh elects Irek Kusmierczyk
With 100 per cent of polls reporting, Kusmierczyk has taken about 33.4 per cent of the vote
CBC projects victory for Irek Kusmierczyk for the Liberal Party in the Windsor—Tecumseh riding Monday night, beating incumbent NDP candidate Cheryl Hardcastle by approximately 640 votes.
With 100 per cent of polls reporting, Kusmierczyk has taken about 33.4 per cent of the vote, compared to 32.3 per cent for Hardcastle.
During the federal campaign, party leader Justin Trudeau visited the region twice.
In 2015, the riding elected the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle, the former deputy mayor of Tecumseh. Joe Comartin of the NDP, who served as the deputy speaker in the House of Commons. held the seat from 2000 to 2015 when he chose not to run for re-election.
Windsor—Tecumseh consists of the eastern portion of the City of Windsor and the entire Town of Tecumseh.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.