14 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Bonduelle facility in Tecumseh

The Bonduelle vegetable processing plant in Tecumseh, Ont., is dealing with 14 known cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

There are currently 65 employees in isolation — including the 14 positive cases — at a local hotel out of the total workforce of 525 people, according to a written statement from the company.

"Bonduelle is working in close collaboration with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to ensure the safety of our workers and the surrounding community. As such, some workers are currently under quarantine according to COVID-19 protocols," the statement said.

"Bonduelle is continuing to apply strict pandemic safety measures at the facility, including symptom and temperature screening, mandatory mask-wearing, physical distancing, and thorough sanitation procedures."

The company said operations at the plant are continuing, "using strict protocols to ensure our employees are protected from COVID-19, all according to directives which have been provided by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit."

