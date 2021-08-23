Windsor disc-golfer scores big in amateur world championship

A young Windsor disc-golfer has returned home after placing third in the PDGA Amateur World Disc Golf Championship in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

Chantel Budinsky, 28, finished third place in an eight-round event against 43 women from eight countries.

"There was so many more females playing," Budinsky said of the international competition.

"They have a lot of skill. It was so fun to meet all the other ladies that are trying to do the same as me."

'I stacked up pretty good'

Disc golf is played with weighted and aerodynamic frisbees. Similar to regular golf, the goal is to throw the disc, or frisbee, into a "pole hole" in as few throws as possible.

Two years ago, Budinsky took up the sport as a means of getting some exercise during COVID-19. She joined the Windsor-Essex Disc Golf League at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

Within three weeks, Budinsky joined her first tournament which started the ball rolling.

"Every tournament I jumped to the next division," said Budinsky.

She soon found herself playing in the Female Professional Open which she has been doing for the last year.

"I just decided that it would be best to go play the Amateur World Championships. See how I stacked up to the competition in the states. I stacked up pretty good!" Budinsky said.

Budinsky is now the eighth-highest ranked woman in Canadian disc golf, and fifth highest in Ontario.

The sport has seen a surge in young players due to its accessibility, low costs and ability to be socially distanced, according to a media release from the Windsor-Essex Disc Golf Club.

Budinsky will be participating in a professional tournament at the Toronto Island Maple Leaf open and plans to begin touring in the U.S. depending on the cost.

"I didn't even know about disc golf two years ago," Budinsky said. "It's just what was missing from my life. I found it and now I am so happy doing it," Budinsky said.