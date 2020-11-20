Health unit issues COVID-19 exposure notices for spots in Windsor, Tecumseh

Three locations have been added to the local health unit's COVID-19 exposure page with a "low risk" to the public, according to a news release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Thursday.

Though the potential risk of exposure is low, the health unit says anyone who attended any of the three locations in Windsor or Tecumseh on the specified dates should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of exposure.

The three locations include:

Riverplace Residence at 245 Detroit St. in Windsor on Nov. 9, 10 and 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is specifically for anyone who may have attended meetings in the games room.

Babylon Hall at 2503 Dougall Ave. in Windsor on Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. This is for guests who attended an event.

Food Basics at 1655 Manning Rd. in Tecumseh on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More from CBC Windsor