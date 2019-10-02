CBC Windsor hosts Windsor-Tecumseh candidates debate
A debate between the Windsor-Tecumseh riding federal candidates.
CBC Windsor is hosting the Windsor-Tecumseh candidates debate LIVE Wednesday morning.
Moderated by Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette, candidates from five parties were invited.
More about the riding and the candidates can be found here.
Send your questions to us via social media during the debate and we might ask them on air.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.