Two Windsor teachers receive Governor General's award for cemeteries project

Teaching high school students about lost black cemeteries in Windsor-Essex turned out to be an award-winning idea for two Windsor high school teachers.

Stephen Punga and David Brian, who taught at Academie Ste. Cecile International School in Windsor, Ont., are being honoured for their work Monday by Governor General Julie Payette at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

"I'm kind of in shock. I didn't really know that I'd been nominated for the award," said Punga. "It's really quite an honour. What I think is important isn't so much that we were honoured, but I think that the project was important."

The two brought together their Grade 11 geography students and Grade 12 history students for a collaboration called the Lost Cemeteries Project where they collected data on black cemeteries and created an interactive map and database of headstones belonging primarily to settlers of African descent in Essex County.

Grade 12 students at Academie Ste-Cecile International School collecting data on black cemeteries. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

The idea was inspired by a CBC Windsor story two years ago which shone light on the hidden cemeteries scattered throughout Essex County, and the rich history associated with the Underground Railroad.

Punga — who is now a language assessor for the Greater Essex County District School Board — said the greatest part about the project to him was being able to learn with the students.

"One of the reasons I love teaching was that I could learn every day. And Dave was such an expert. Without Dave, we couldn't have done this. He was the catalyst behind it," said Punga.

"It was a great opportunity for me to get out there to see how this technology was used and ... to be out in the field and experiencing that with the students."

'This is a human story'

Brian — who is now the principal at a secondary school — said he enjoyed being able to connect the significance of the history and project to the students, many of who were from China.

"I think with the work that Steven was doing with his kids and our kids together, it was bringing to the point this is a this is a human story," said Brian

"I really got a sense of the students had that appreciation because I know for Chinese students there's a great deal of ancestral worship."

Brian and Punga are two of nine recipients of the award and will share be sharing a $2,500 prize.