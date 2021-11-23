A high school teacher in Windsor credited with making math contagious has been recognized with a Prime Minister's award for her work.

Walkerville Collegiate math teacher Alice Aspinall received a certificate of achievement for excellence in teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) which she was nominated for by her peers.

Aspinall said teaching math is what she "lives for" and takes great pride in encouraging young women to launch themselves into STEM careers.

"When I hear that these students are in engineering and in math programs or actuarial programs, that makes me really proud," said Aspinall.

"I often get comments like 'You're a female teacher teaching advanced functions or teaching calculus?', which is something that maybe is still not a norm for people."

Aspinall was also recognized for her work that's been posted on YouTube. She's created dozens of videos explaining complicated math formulas that have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

