Windsor teacher accused of sexual assault against students

A male substitute teacher in Windsor, Ont., is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into allegations of multiple students being sexually assaulted.

According to the Windsor Police Service (WPS), the investigation was launched in December. The teacher was employed with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board at the time of the alleged incidents.

"It was reported that the teacher was touching children inappropriately. Five victims have since come forward to police. All five victims are under the age of 18 years old," reads a media release from the WPS.

The 34-year-old accused has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

The suspect was arrested on Jan. 13 without incident, according to police.

Police said investigators believe there is a potential for more victims to come forward, and encourages anyone with further information to do the same.

The accused also has other links to the community, where he is in "a position of trust and authority with children." according to police.

"No further information is being released at this time to protect the identity of the victims," reads the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.