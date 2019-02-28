Why the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is holding a monthly music class for Syrian newcomers

A group of young Syrian newcomers in Windsor is connecting with local music, thanks to a partnership between the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County.

Every month, the group meets to talk music, learn an instrument—or even visit the symphony itself.

"What we're going for is for kids who are new to Windsor to feel like they're part of the music community," said Kate Rosser-Davies, education and outreach manager for the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, who noted that being immersed in a new culture can be "scary and difficult."

"We wanted to have an environment that's a little bit of fun to learn about the music that's happening right here in Windsor and Essex County."

Kasim and his sister, Duaa, are part of a group that meets monthly to learn about music. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Among the group is 14-year-old Kasim Alshiekhbakrie, who had the chance to pick up a violin for the first time at the group's meeting Tuesday.

"The sound is different," said Alshiekhbakrie. "I like it."

In a short period of time, the kids have quickly come out of their shells and strengthened their English language skills, according to Lubna Barakat, community engagement and orientation specialist for the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County.

"You can sense the progress," said Barakat, noting that the kids at the first session were "very shy."

"Now they're very outspoken, and they appreciate music, otherwise they wouldn't come back, right?"

The program is funded by a grant from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. The orchestra hopes to keep it running until the end of the 2019-2010 orchestra season, according to Rosser-Davies.

By then, she hopes the group will feel fully a part of the music community in Windsor-Essex.

"Hopefully, [we'll] make sure they continue to love music through their entire lives," she said.