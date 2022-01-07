Windsor Symphony Orchestra serves up new series around music and food

With live music events out of the question for the next little bit, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is serving up something a little different for people to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

In a new series, The music. The story. The food., the Windsor Symphony Orchestra wants people to immerse themselves in a musical adventure that links music with a story and the food of the era that the music was written or performed in.

"Each one of the concerts features music from a different culture and each one features a recipe and a little video ... about how to make the food that is associated with the time period or the culture or the inspiration for the music," said music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra Robert Franz.

For example, Franz said one of the musical pieces they perform is an opera from 1733 and it was written in Naples.

WATCH: The orchestra's trailer for the new series

Accompanying the piece is a video and recipe by Rob Nelson, a local food writer and historian, on how to make pizza rustica — which Franz describes as "this big, thick pizza pie, it's about two or three inches thick, it does not have tomato sauce but it has meats and cheeses and it's amazing."

He said people can follow along at home, listening to the music and making the food.

But, if they'd rather not cook, Franz said they have partnered with seven local restaurants, so for this one people could just order a pizza from Nico Taverna.

Had they been performing live, Franz said he would have loved to have a chef cooking the food so guests could smell the dishes as the music played.

The seven part series will be released on the symphony's website Jan. 14. People will need to purchase tickets and can then access the entire series up until March 31.

LISTEN: Franz talks about the new series