For the first time ever, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is hosting a drag performer

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is trying something new — they're bringing in a drag performer.

Randy Roberts will be hitting the WSO stage this weekend for Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts.

Maestro Robert Franz said he got the idea to invite Roberts to perform after seeing him in a show in Florida.

"It was amazing. I was just sort of blown away by this guy. Talented, incredible singer, incredible entertainer. I love the way he worked the room," Franz said.

Franz approached Roberts after the show, asking if he'd ever performed with an orchestra before.

"He gave me his card, and I know he looked at me like, 'I'm never going to see this guy again,' ... And so we called him up a few months later and said, 'hey, we'd like to have you sing with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. We've never done this before. Let's go for it.'"

WATCH | Take a sneak peek at WSO's Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts: Windsor Symphony Orchestra's first drag performance Duration 2:23 For the first time, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is putting on a show with a female impersonator.

Roberts has performed from coast to coast in the U.S. and even performed on America's Got Talent. In drag, Roberts impersonates Cher and Carol Channing, to name a few.

"I only invite people in and put people in front of the symphony who have real talent," said Franz. "And we're not talking about a drag queen that lip syncs, we're talking about a singer who was on America's Got Talent, who actually is a really phenomenal talent, a singer."

Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts is taking place on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Roberts said there's been a lot of positive feedback about the Windsor shows ahead of time.

"I'm getting messages online from people saying 'I can't believe you're coming here, we've got our tickets.' And it's nice that it's people that I don't think I've connected with in in the past," he said.

The show will have something for everyone, said Roberts,

"And anybody worried about my show being too much? I have had people of every age, every gender, religious leaders, I've had priests, rabbis, nuns [come to my shows] ... I'm sort of the gateway drag show," he said.

Franz says the show fits into the WSO's goal.

"Our mission is very simple. It's to connect people through music and the deal is we connect all people not just some people," he said.

Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts takes place Nov. 12 and 13 and tickets can be purchased online through the WSO's website.