For the first time ever, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is hosting a drag performer
Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts takes place this weekend, Nov. 12-13
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is trying something new — they're bringing in a drag performer.
Randy Roberts will be hitting the WSO stage this weekend for Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts.
Maestro Robert Franz said he got the idea to invite Roberts to perform after seeing him in a show in Florida.
"It was amazing. I was just sort of blown away by this guy. Talented, incredible singer, incredible entertainer. I love the way he worked the room," Franz said.
Franz approached Roberts after the show, asking if he'd ever performed with an orchestra before.
"He gave me his card, and I know he looked at me like, 'I'm never going to see this guy again,' ... And so we called him up a few months later and said, 'hey, we'd like to have you sing with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. We've never done this before. Let's go for it.'"
Roberts has performed from coast to coast in the U.S. and even performed on America's Got Talent. In drag, Roberts impersonates Cher and Carol Channing, to name a few.
"I only invite people in and put people in front of the symphony who have real talent," said Franz. "And we're not talking about a drag queen that lip syncs, we're talking about a singer who was on America's Got Talent, who actually is a really phenomenal talent, a singer."
Roberts said there's been a lot of positive feedback about the Windsor shows ahead of time.
"I'm getting messages online from people saying 'I can't believe you're coming here, we've got our tickets.' And it's nice that it's people that I don't think I've connected with in in the past," he said.
The show will have something for everyone, said Roberts,
"And anybody worried about my show being too much? I have had people of every age, every gender, religious leaders, I've had priests, rabbis, nuns [come to my shows] ... I'm sort of the gateway drag show," he said.
Franz says the show fits into the WSO's goal.
"Our mission is very simple. It's to connect people through music and the deal is we connect all people not just some people," he said.
Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts takes place Nov. 12 and 13 and tickets can be purchased online through the WSO's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?