Windsor Symphony Orchestra bassoonist one of CBC Music's top 30 classical musicians under 30

It might not be as popular of an instrument as the guitar or piano — but for 28-year-old Samuel Fraser, the bassoon is his calling.

The principal bassoonist with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has made it on to CBC Music's 2021 list of top 30 Canadian classical musicians under 30.

The musician, who is based in Toronto, says it's a "big surprise and a huge honour."

Fraser, who has been with the orchestra since 2017, was first drawn to the bassoon in middle school.

"I loved the sound. I loved the way that it looked. And that's sort of how it stuck," he said.

Many people have heard the bassoon before but just don't know it, he explained.

Samuel Fraser says it's a "big surprise and a huge honour" to make the list. (Samuel Fraser)

"I think it's mostly just a publicity thing. We need better publicists," he said, tongue in cheek.

He has also joked that being a bassoonist will get you very few dates.

"You spend a lot of time in the practice room and you spend even more time making reeds," he said.

"It's hard to get out and meet people."

Live performances

It's a love that's taken him across North America, and as far as Tanzania where he did some volunteer teaching and performing.

Samuel Fraser first got hooked on playing the bassoon when he was in middle school. (Submitted by Samuel Fraser)

He continues to teach, with students at the University of Windsor and Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

But working with the WSO is the dream come true.

"It's incredible," he said. "I think the WSO is just an amazing place to be."

Now, after a quiet year and a half because of the pandemic, he's hopeful for live performances to start up once again in the near future.

"I think we have some big plans for the orchestra this year," he said.