Local author's Bobby Orr book part of Windsor Symphony Orchestra's new Christmas CD

A Windsor, Ont., author has written three books in collaboration with hockey legend Bobby Orr, and her latest project also has her brushing up with the likes of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and former CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

Kara Kootstra was contacted by the orchestra's music director, Robert Franz, about the project. He had lined up a Toronto composer to write a piece of music to accompany her book Bobby Orr and the Hand-Me-Down Skates as part of the symphony's Christmas CD.

"It's a pretty epic musical score, if I could use that term," said Kootstra. "It's very, like, colourful, and it's almost like watching a movie, right, where you're kind of just getting a little bit of another interpretation of the words."

The book came to be when Kootstra's father, Vern Stenlund, was working on Orr's autobiography. Stenlund was Orr's ghostwriter and mentioned the children's book idea to Orr.

It was originally published two years ago, but was recently introduced to Franz with the symphony.

Mansbridge agreed to do the narration of the book, after Orr suggested him as a great voice for the project, said Kootstra.

Bobby Orr and the Hand-Me-Down Skates is a picture book by Kara Kootstra and Orr, illustrated by Jennifer Phelan. (Tundra Books, Sarah Kivell, Gleb Noujin)

"It was amazing — when we reached out to Peter, he was on board right away and was happy to do it," she said. "As soon as he comes on the track, it's just this recognizable voice that every Canadian knows."

The CD also features author Helaine Becker's A Porcupine in a Pine Tree, Dashing Through the Snow and plenty of music arranged by Canadian composer Rebecca Pellett.

LISTEN | Hear more from Kootstra about her story: Windsor Morning 9:17 Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates Kara Kootstra, author of Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about it being made for audio.

The CD is available at the Capitol Theatre and online, and can be downloaded as well.

The orchestra will also perform the music, with a reading of the book, at a concert being planned for February.