Windsor swimmer is now a four-time world record holder

20-year-old Windsor, Ont., swimmer Julia Lane currently holds the Down syndrome world records in swimming for the 50 fly, 100 free, 200 free and 400 free categories — and has a pending fifth record for the 50 free category.

Julia and her family found out through a phone call from another athlete's father that she broke the first three records in a swim meet in Windsor on Nov. 3 and the fourth in London, Ont. on Nov. 24.

Julia said she was initially surprised to hear the news, but was very excited.

"I am so proud of myself, " said Julia, who swims six days a week and trains in cross-fit to further develop her muscles.

Cynthia Lane, left, and Julia Lane, right, say they were surprised when they first heard the news. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Her mother, Cynthia Lane, who coaches Special Olympics swimming, said her daughter has been "hanging around a pool deck since she was three years old."

"She works hard," said Cynthia. "And it's nice to see ... all that work that she's put into it pay off. ... She gets up at 4:30 in the morning and goes to morning practice on Tuesdays. Her bag is packed. She's ready to go."

Julia Lane competed in the Border City International meet at the Windsor Aquatic Centre this past weekend where she may have broken another world record. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Julia competed in the Border City International meet at the Windsor Aquatic Centre this past weekend where she may have broken another world record in the 50 free category — but this is just the beginning for her.

"I will break more records," said Julia.

"We always knew this was ... a goal for her. For her to achieve that was amazing," said Cynthia. "We knew it was a matter of time."

Lane is currently training to compete in the next World Down Syndrome Games in Portugal in 2022.