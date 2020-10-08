Windsor superfan's 'I'm no Superman' tattoo lands her spot on Zach Braff, Donald Faison Scrubs podcast
Katie Rizea met the stars of her favourite show virtually
Think of your favourite TV show — the one you just can't miss — and when one season ends, you can't wait for the next one to premiere.
For Windsor's Katie Rizea, that show was Scrubs, the hospital-based comedy that ceased production about 10 years ago.
Stars of the popular show have started a podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends amid the pandemic and being the fan that she is, Rizea discovered the podcast because she follows two of the shows lead actors on social media.
"From the first episode, I was hooked every week," said Rizea who had been listening to the podcast since March.
One thing led to another, and Rizea was invited to be a part of that podcast.
WATCH | Here's how superfan Katie Rizea met her Scrubs heroes:
On her 23rd birthday, Rizea got a tattoo on her side with words from the theme song of the show, "I'm no Superman."
"It's the whole theme of the show ... and just the whole message you can't get through life on your own," she said.
But it wasn't until she made a Twitter video that she caught the attention of the stars of the show and podcast.
"I was beside myself for a full week leading up to it and I still am beside myself, really," said Rizea.
The stars of Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison were so impressed with her tattoo and video they ended up giving her a gift — the first guest to get the honour — a palette of kombucha which she's excited to receive.
