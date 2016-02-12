Sunwing Airline announces return to Windsor Airport this winter

Windsor residents and those seeking to fly south this winter will have the option to do so. Sunwing Airlines will reconnect with Windsor Airport to offer flights to popular vacation spots in Cuba such as Veradaro and Cayo Santa Maria beginning this winter.

"Our service from Windsor International Airport has been consistently well received and we're looking forward to returning for the 2021/2022 winter season," said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing.

The flights are set to begin in December 2021 and run until mid - April 2022.

"Sunwing is an important partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region. We are happy that Sunwing is returning to provide amazing vacation experiences right from our doorstep," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

For those with concerns about public health guidelines, Sunwing has partnered with Medcan, a global healthcare leader, to provide consultations and medical expertise.

Under the guidance of Dr. Peter Nord, chief medical officer at Medcan and Sunwing's chief medical advisor, the airline has offered a 'Safe with Sunwing' program to ensure customer safety as well as follow Canada's Public Health Guidelines.

Flights from Windsor to Cayo Santa Maria will run Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 5, 2022. Flights from Windsor to Varadero will run Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022.