The City of Windsor has made summertime hirings to get the city's parks and gardens ready for the season.

The city hired 75 summer students and 15 summer staff to get the work done.

COVID-19 precautions delayed the normal start-time for these staff members, said the city, who usually begin the work during the month of May.

Some staff members who normally do the work were also "redeployed to help those in need," according to the city.

Parks and outdoor areas have become overgrown in many areas, prompting the city to adopt a seven-day workweek with two shifts per day to tackle the areas.

Staff had to be trained to do the work safely during the pandemic, and the work still won't be done at full capacity said the city due to physical distancing measures.

The city is reminding people that playgrounds are still closed to the public in our area and Sandpoint Beach remains closed.

The city also provided an updated list of park washrooms that are open. All others remain closed:

Malden Park – Matchette Road

Malden Park – Malden Road

Festival Plaza

Charles Clark Square

Reaume Park

Jackson Park – Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens

There are also port-a-johns at: