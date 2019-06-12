Windsor's Sudanese community rallies for change after deadly attack on peaceful protesters

It was a display of solidarity from Windsor's Sudanese community as they protested violence back home.

The rally outside of city hall Tuesday afternoon comes after more than 100 peaceful protestors were killed in Sudan last week by the country's military, which has taken over Sudan's government.

"These are my high school friends. Some of them, they are in there right now, and they are all ... in their houses," said Islam Ahmed with the Canadian Sudanese Association in Windsor and one of the rally's organizers. "They can't go outside, because if they step outside their homes, unfortunately you may not come back."

Violence in Sudan has Windsor's Sudanese community calling for peace. Dozens rallied outside city hall Tuesday afternoon calling for a free Sudan. Islam Ahmed, with the Canadian Sudanese Association in Windsor, speaks about the violence, and what he's hearing from family and friends. 5:37

In addition to the more than 100 people killed, hundreds were injured last week after the country's military, which has taken over Sudan's government after ousting president Omar al-Bashir in April, opened fire on a sit-in of thousands outside the defence force base who had been calling on them to hand over power to a civilian government.

"The situation right now is very, very, very intense," Ahmed said, after speaking with family and friends in Sudan.

In the last week, Ahmed hasn't been able to get in touch with anyone in Sudan because the Internet has been down.

Ultimately, he hopes this rally raises awareness. Beyond that, Ahmed wants international agencies to pay attention and support the people of Sudan.