'Low-impact design' used to mitigate floods for Windsor's new subdivision

Windsor's east end is seeing a $22-million residential construction site pop up, with 70 town homes being built. The new subdivision aims to fill the needs of seniors in the city, who say they can't find anything else to downsize in.

74-year-old David Larose has already put a down payment on one of those 70 units. He currently lives in a four-bedroom house.

"A lot of maintenance, a lot of maintenance," said Larose. "Right now we have to pay somebody to come in and do all those things."

His new town home, once built, won't present the same problems, because the maintenance fee will keep the grass cut, snow shovelled and home maintained.

"For a senior, that's very good," said Mario Demarco from Deerbrook Realty Inc. The average age of the buyers is 72.

The starting price for a unit is $295,432 for two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full basement and attached garage. The subdivision is located north of Tecumseh Road between Norman Road and Westminister Boulevard.

Larose says he and his wife have a difficult time taking care of the large home they currently live in. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Flood mitigation

Many homeowners in the city have seen their basements flood whenever the rain comes down hard.

The developer for this project says they have worked with the city for a solution.

Underneath the ground of the park, adjacent to these town homes, a stormwater management system will be installed.

When there's heavy rain, the rainwater will collect in an underground tank and stay there until the city's roads and sewers can handle it.

"It's very low-impact design," said Dan Caster. "Kids will still be playing on it, they'll still be walking their dogs on it."

He said figuring out this stormwater system was the reason it took so long to break ground on this project.

For Larose and others who will purchase a unit, the expected possession date is February 2019.