It's demolition day for notorious Windsor strip club Studio 4

Windsor Strip Club, Studio 4, is on its way down.

For decades, Studio 4 and its risqué sign have been a staple sight for those driving down Huron Church Road in Windsor, but the building is now being demolished as the land has been sold. About half of the building is expected to be down by end of day Thursday, but the crew on site has told CBC News that it will take around a week or two to fully get the building and debris out.

Land registry documents show the site was transferred to Westdell Development Corporation on Jan 21 for $1.25 million.

The new owners won't say what's coming to site, but it won't be a strip club, they confirmed with CBC News.

Construction worker Joey Gagnon, who was on site for Thursday's demolition, says it's symbolic of what's happening to most places these days.

"It kind of shows what's going on nowadays with businesses closing and things closing," he said. "It's been a landmark in the community for a long time ... coming right across from the border everyone knows it, everybody knows the sign."

Gagnon said they will be auctioning off some items from the club, including signs and brass poles, and donating most of the revenue to charity.