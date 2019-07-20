Windsor students competing in Hyperloop competition

Students from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College will join twenty other teams of university and college students from around the world Sunday in a competition aimed at breaking public transportation's sound barrier.

Organized by SpaceX — the private U.S. aerospace manufacturer co-founded and led by tech evangelist Elon Musk — the Hyperloop pod competition is straightforward in its rules.

Each team — with students from the United States, Switzerland, Scotland, Canada and several other countries — must launch a prototype pod through a pressurized tube around 1.6 kilometres in length.

The goal is to build a prototype pod for a form of public transportation that could allow riders to complete a trip from Vancouver to Toronto within hours.

The team whose pod makes it through the test track the fastest, without completely falling apart, wins.

Stefan Sing, founder and president of the uWinLoop Hyperloop pod team. (Supplied by uWinLoop)

It's no easy feat, said Stefan Sing, president and founder of the University of Windsor's uWinLoop Hyperloop team.

"You pump the air, reduce all that aerodynamic drag and you go as fast as you can go," said Sing. "There's a whole bunch of engineering problems that come with that, and that's why we exist."

This year, Sing will be leading a team comprised of approximately 50 University of Windsor and St. Clair College students for the SpaceX competition, held at the company's Hawthorne, Calif. headquarters — and competition is fierce.

3 Canadian teams

In addition to the students from Windsor, students with Queen's University's Hyperloop Design Team and those from Memorial University of Newfoundland and College of the North Atlantic Paradigm Hyperloop super-team, are the only Canadian teams to make it through two gruelling selection rounds.

Sing said he's excited to be part of the competition because he genuinely believes in the goals for the Hyperloop.

"I believe in the fundamental principle of what Hyperloop has to offer," he said.

"Fundamentally, I believe in the capability. I think it's worth the effort for the reward."

The uWinLoop team unveiled their version of a Hyperloop pod earlier this month.

The pod is made with an aluminum frame and with primarily aluminum subsystems, Sing said. Electrical components were bolted on, and the pod's carbon fibre shell was designed both by the team and Advantage Engineering in Windsor.

According to Sing, pod safety was among one of the most important criteria his team kept in mind when coming up with their Hyperloop design.

The inside of the uWinLoop Hyperloop pod. (Supplied by uWinLoop)

"[With] Space X, their number one priority above all else is safety and so it's up to us to deal with performance as long as we fulfill Space X's safety requirements," he said.

Still, he's confident that his team's pod will be able to safely navigate the test track.

"We've gone out of our way to not only make active safety systems but also passive safety systems, in the sense that if we lose power we still stop [and] if we lose controls we still stop," he explained.

"It would take three to four systems to catastrophically fail in order for us to be out of control."

The SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition takes place on Sunday.