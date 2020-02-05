Students find out their 'type' at Canadian Blood services initiative

Canadian Blood Services is on a mission to recruit more blood donors by answering a question many people can't — what's your type?

The agency set up at the University of Windsor on Tuesday to help students find out their blood type. It's an initiative happening at schools across the country, with a goal to educate and convert people to become future donors.

"We're just getting started and so far we've had a really good response," said Stephanie Wilkinson, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services. "They can find out their blood type and then they can also ask any questions they might have and sign themselves up to donate next week."

"I think it took me longer to fill out the form than it did to actually get the blood to test," said Valeria Kuri, a student who found out her blood type at the event.

Kuri said she always wanted to get tested, and now that she has, would consider donating in the future.

"You can do more for people than you think you can, and something as simple as, you know, donating blood," she said. "It might take five minutes for you but it can end up saving lives. I think it's really important."

Stephanie Wilkinson, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services, said the testing initiative is meant to answer people's questions about donation and hopefully encourage them to become future donors. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Blood donated in Windsor can go directly to patients in this region, said Wilkinson, but might also be shared with other hospitals.

Across the country, about 850,000 donations are needed each year.

The most common blood type in Canada is O positive.

A blood donation event will be held at the University of Windsor on Wednesday, February 12.