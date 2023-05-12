Juno-winning Indigenous DJ kicks off alumni and student powwow at the University of Windsor

Indigenous students and alumni kicked off a three-day celebration of their community and culture with a live DJ performance Thursday night.

The Toldo Lancer Centre played host to DJ Shub, the winner of the 2022 Juno Award for contemporary Indigenous artist of the year.

"He's the kickoff for events and then the powwow starts [Friday]," said Kat Pasquach, Aboriginal outreach and retention co-ordinator at the University of Windsor.

The celebration includes a variety of attractions and activities for people to take part in.

"It's open to the community. So we have invited drummer singers and dancers all across from North America to join us in celebration," she said.

"There will be craft vendors on site as well for people to meet Indigenous artists. We'll have food available and it's cultural celebration that everyone's welcome to partake in."

'It's really a celebration for everyone to come together,' says Kat Pasquach, Aboriginal outreach and retention co-ordinator at the University of Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Doors open Friday morning at 9:30, and it could be busy with an estimated 1,500 Indigenous students from five local school boards on the guest list.

And for those unable to get to the grand entry at 10:30 a.m., there will be a another at 6 p.m.

Food, dancing, crafts

Pasquach said the event will feature drumming, dancing, crafts and food.

"We'll have some traditional food vendors on site, they'll be offering items for people to try out," she said.

"Then we have a feast that happens during the events…. We eat together as part of the celebration."

She said the celebration is open to anyone who wants to learn more about, and experience, Indigenous culture.

"There's an MC who guides the activities happening throughout the day, so as dancers are going through their exhibitions, you get to listen and learn," she said.

"People will have the opportunity to come up and dance with the community and it's really a celebration for everyone to come together."

The powwow — presented by the University of Windsor Aboriginal Education Centre and St. Clair College Indigenous Student Services — runs till Saturday.

For a full schedule of events, check the event's website.