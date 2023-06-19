Will strong mayor powers help Windsor get more homes built? Some are waiting to see

While some are optimistic that new powers for mayors will help Windsor reach its pledge to build more housing, others said they can see both pros and cons.

Under new legislation, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens will have more power under what's been dubbed the "strong Mayors" law, the province announced Friday.

Dilkens is one of the mayors of 26 municipalities that will receive the new powers as of July 1.

The powers give mayors the power to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of council, as well as the ability to override council approval of bylaws like the zoning bylaw, that could slow the creation of more homes. They can veto bylaws they belive go against the province's priorities.

Two-thirds — or in Windsor, at least seven of 11 council members — would be needed to oppose the mayor's direction on such issues.

Strong mayors can also hire and fire department heads and have responsibility for preparing and tabling their city's budget.

Dilkens said he understands some elements of the legislation are compulsory, while others are optional.

"We're going to review and evaluate," Dilkens said Sunday. "But I've always said that my interest is to make sure that I work with city councillors, as I've always done, to try and find ways to deliver the best possible things for the residents in the City of Windsor."

The mayors of Ottawa and Toronto were first given strong mayor powers in December, which Premier Doug Ford said was a "test" before the powers were rolled out to other municipalities.

Strong mayor powers proposed to help expedite housing

Strong mayor powers were first proposed by the province in a big to help expedite the home building process. Windsor committed to building 13,000 new homes by 2031.

Vince Lapico is the president of the Windsor-Essex Home Builders Association and president of VLC Custom Homes.

He said he hopes strong mayor powers will streamline the approvals process for building new homes, but said high interest rates are also a concern.

"That stuff should come into play and help to streamline the process of getting things approved," Lapico said, noting the new powers have yet to be implemented. "Once that starts, we should be looking at better approval times."

Lapico will attend a meeting in London Thursday with other homebuilders from across the province to discuss roadblocks to housing and what needs to come next.

Councillors looking to see long-term impacts

Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak said he was against the strong mayor powers.

"This might be something that might have been needed to … in Toronto or maybe a big city like Ottawa but I don't see it really being required here in Windsor moving forward.

"Moving forward, I don't see that it's going to really affect us too much here in the short term. We'll see, long term, if we get to a couple issues that are contentious and how the votes and the and the strong mayor powers come out at that time."

Kaschak said he could not think of a recent roadblock to building more housing that strong mayor powers might have solved. As a member of the city's development and heritage standing committee he said they have approved "thousands" of new units.

"I have no concern with the city, whether it be elected officials and administration, and getting this done," he said. "I'm more concerned about, can the construction industry and the developers and the supply chain do what's needed to get those numbers to fruition."

Kaschak said that power could come into use if there were a contentious development that residents didn't want and the mayor could still move it through. He said he expects council will be brought up to date on what the powers and legislation will mean.

Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Marignani could see both pros and cons to the policy.

"We have a very collaborative council and everyone has very good communication with each other," Marignani said. "So it's a wait and see kind of perspective on my part as of now."

Marignani said that often in housing development, residents will come forward with opposition to a project, and collaboration with the public, councillors and developers can often lead to a better product, though its a longer process.

"There's a few examples where it would … speed up that process, but at the same time it might be the wrong decision," he said.

"I don't think we really need it at this point. But it is what has been given to us and now ... there's new rules in the game, so we have to play the game the way the rules are are made."