Street Help in desperate need of winter clothing

Windsor's Street Help shelter is in need of winter boots and sleeping bags to help those who are homeless get through these winter months.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger said donations have been lower this year while need is extremely high.

"We've had a lot of trouble getting boots this year," she said on CBC's Windsor Morning.

Rubber boots are not enough to endure sleeping outdoors in the winter, said Wilson-Furlonger, adding that heavy-duty winter boots in a range of sizes are what's needed most — along with sleeping bags.

"People are suffering, there's no different word for it, it's absolute suffering."

Street Help has also been under renovations since 2019, which are soon to wrap up. Wilson-Furlonger said once reopened, Street Help will still have to follow capacity limits outlined by Ontario's government for anyone coming in for a meal.

"What a beautiful joyous relief to be able to come in and sit down and take a warm seat at a table and enjoy your meal with comfort and pleasure and have bathroom facilities to use," she said. "We've had to deny this for so many people for so long now."

LISTEN | Hear more about Street Help's needs this season: Windsor Morning 8:33 Sleeping bags Street Help needs your help. Donations are down this year, leaving people in the homeless community without proper winter wear during these cold months. Christine Wilson-Furlonger speaks with Tony Doucette. 8:33

Many people are having a hard time finding somewhere to spend the nights, said Wilson-Furlonger.

Last week, the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre opened as a place for people to keep warm if they don't have anywhere else to go during the day, but that was only until Sunday. Now, the centre is open for swimming.

The city said their goal was to assist shelters currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks that don't have the staff or capacity.

Due to volunteer shortages and in order to be able to keep overnight beds open and staffed during the winter, the Downtown Mission was forced to cut down on meals and only serve "unhoused guests."

"The majority of the people who are coming to us we are able to provide a bed for at night, but there are some individuals we have to turn away," said Mission interim executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, who added that this has been happening for the last four months.

"It's sad but unfortunately we do have that capacity issue ... we're doing what we can."

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope and Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families have also experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and people who use their services.

While centres deal with outbreaks and capacity issues, Wilson-Furlonger said monetary donations are helpful so that staff at Street Help can buy the winter clothing, sleeping bags, or food they need.

She said people can visit Street Help's website to find a way to donate.