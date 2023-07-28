Thunderstorm watch in effect - again - for Windsor, Essex County

Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening.

Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening.

A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thunderstorm on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"An area of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop over Michigan late this afternoon and move into southwestern Ontario," Environment Canada noted in its warning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water."

Environment Canada also warned of the potential for "toonie-sized" hail, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and rainfall of up to 50 millimetres.

A car moving through a massive puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thunderstorm on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Mike Evans/CBC)

It's the second time this week for strong thunderstorms. On Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm hit the Windsor area, causing downed trees and limbs.

But in Essex County, the storm developed into a EF1 tornado that hit Blenheim, and strong downbursts in Harrow and Kingsville that caused damage of a similar magnitude. While no one was injured, several homes were damaged by falling trees.

Windsor and Essex County is also under a heat warning Friday evening with humidex values reaching upwards of 40C during the afternoon.

Environment Canada said it expects the heat to ease up into this weekend.