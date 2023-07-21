Clean-up efforts underway after Thursday night storm damages cars, trees

It's all hands on deck across southwestern Ontario to get the debris cleaned up following Thursday night's severe thunderstorm.

The storm brought with it large hail — some pieces measuring as large as five centimetres — to Sarnia and parts of Essex County that caused damage to homes and vehicles.

In Sarnia, strong winds produced funnel-like clouds that have prompted tornado researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project to come to the area to investigate.

"Lots of areas in SW ON with wind damage, some with potential to be tornadic," the tornado project posted on social media, noting they were sending a team to Petrolia and Dealtown, as well as to investigate damage in the Alivston and London areas.

Lots of areas in SW ON with wind damage, some with potential to be tornadic (like damage in the Petrolia area where Travis got this shot and radar showed rotation).<br><br>An NTP survey team will be investigating damage near Petrolia and at Dealtown today. Alvinston and London-area… <a href="https://t.co/2vVhzxCtXl">https://t.co/2vVhzxCtXl</a> —@westernuNTP

"More areas with significant damage may be added to the list."

According to an Environment Canada weather summary, more than 50,000 power outages were reported in southwestern Ontario on Thursday.

Maximum wind gusts reached117 km/h in Sarnia, and 96 km/h in Windsor.

Volunteer observers recorded hail as large as a baseball in Courtright and Amherstburg. In Essex, hail was as big as an egg and in Windsor, hail reached toonie size.

Sarnia man providing free tree clean-up

Patrick O'Brien, co-owner of PMO Construction, is one of those going out today to help with the clean-up. He's in Sarnia Friday, helping people with downed fences and damaged decks. O'Brien said he's able to remove trees and brace fences in place.

Patrick O'Brien is the co-owner of PMO Construction. He's taking his equipment out to help residents across Sarnia clean up downed fences and trees after a severe thunderstorm and heavy hail swept across the region on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Pictured, O'Brien stands in the roots of an overturned silver maple tree he estimates is at least 40 years old. O'Brien is 6'1" tall. (Submitted by Patrick O"Brien)

He's offering the service free of charge.

"I have the equipment and the manpower and I love helping people and something I can do that comes relatively easy to me, is sometimes impossible for somebody else," said O'Brien.

All they ask is that anyone who is able make a donation of time, food or money to a local charity. For this storm, O'Brien said they're asking for donations to the Sarnia District Humane Society and Noelle's Gift, a local children's charity, and will match donations of up to $500 Friday.

O'Brien said he and his nine-year-old son have been responding to help with the clean-up from weather events for the last several years. Typically his son helps out with snow blowing driveways after major snowstorms. Last year they cleared 78 driveways and raised more than $2,000.

On Friday, because the work is a little more dangerous with downed trees, O'Brien said his son is sitting it out while he gets help from PMO Construction staff.

By early afternoon on Friday, O'Brien said they've helped clear downed trees and reinforce fences at five homes. He's hoping to hit 10 by the end of the day.

"Our main goal was to get fences put back up (especially around pools) and drag trees/limbs out of people's driveways so they can try to continue on with their day as close to normalcy as possible," O'Brien said.

No such thing as 'act of God' insurance exclusions in Canada: IBC

If you were one of many who had property damage to your car or home after Thursday's storm, an Insurance Bureau of Canada spokesperson said residents should speak to their insurance companies as soon as possible — and most home insurance policies cover wind and tornado damage.

"This includes: Losses caused by flying debris and falling branches or trees; and losses to your home and contents if water enters through openings caused by wind or hail," said Anne Marie Thomas, the Insurance Bureau of Canada's director of consumer and industry relations.

Damage to vehicles from wind and hail is also usually covered under comprehensive or all-perils auto insurance, so residents should check their policies if they're wondering about that type of coverage, Thomas said.

"Also, it's important to know there is no such thing as an 'act of God' exclusion in any Canadian property insurance policy – insurers routinely pay for damage resulting from windstorms and tornadoes," Thomas said.

Sarnia fire chief Bryan Van Gaver said his department is in "clean-up mode responding to multiple calls for downed trees and power lines.

"We really haven't received much information on structural damages to homes or additional infrastructure damage for the city," Van Gaver said, noting he was not aware of any injuries related to the storm. "So we seem to be very fortunate that way."

Van Gaver said Thursday's storm stands out for the intensity of the damage. The department has an "all hands on deck" call-out for staff to help get the region cleaned up this weekend.

"We've had some major rain events in the last few years, but as far as wind and damage, this is definitely something that that has not happened in awhile," Van Gaver said.

Residents can help by being patient with first responders as they get debris cleaned up, Van Gaver said. And if they're bringing downed tree limbs to the street for collection, sorting them into large and small piles can help crews handle them more efficiently.

"We're making every effort we can to get this cleaned up as quick as we can."