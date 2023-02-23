Crews cleaning up after storm causes worst damage in 2 decades: Enwin
Ice accumulation caused trees and branches to fall on power lines knocking out service to thousands
Power companies and municipal crews are still cleaning up after Thursday's freezing rain storm, which brought winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and 30 millimetres of precipitation to the Windsor-Essex region.
About 5,000 customers in the City of Windsor were still without power around lunch time Thursday, according to Jim Brown, the vice president of hydro operations for Enwin Utilities.
"We were fighting a battle all night long," he said. "We would get feeders cleared, power back on, and then 20 minutes [or] an hour later, another tree would come across the line. We have to go out and try to find out where that is and get it cleared and power back on. So it was, and it's still a fight."
WATCH | Windsor night sky lights up during ice storm:
Some people may not see power restored until tomorrow, said Brown, who added that the impact of the storm was the worst the company had seen in 20 years.
A total of more than 25,000 Enwin customers experienced storm-related outages, according to a news release from the company, with the South Windsor, Roseland, East Riverside and Walkerville communities being hardest hit.
'Numerous' calls about downed power lines
The primary cause of the outages was branches and trees falling across power lines due to the weight of the accumulations of ice on them, a spokesperson said in a statement.
City forestry has been responding to calls about tree damage across the city, according to a city news release.
By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, there had been more than 200 calls to the 311 customer contact centre, it said.
The Windsor Fire Service has also dealt with "numerous" calls about downed power lines, said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste.
"To say we were busy last night is an understatement," Coste said.
Essex Powerlines had restored power to all but around 600 homes in the Amherstburg area by 11 a.m. Thursday, but it reported new outages in Leamington, and the number of customers affected by outages in LaSalle grew to more than 500.
The Town of LaSalle reported "a large number" of trees and branches down throughout the municipality.
"With ice still on the trees and predicted winds and a warm-up this afternoon, it is expected that more branches will fall throughout the day," officials said in a news release.
Those without heat can visit the Vollmer Complex, the LaSalle Civic Centre and LaSalle branch of the Essex County Library, it said.
Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages scattered across Essex County and Chatham-Kent.
ELK Energy said on its website that it is also working to address multiple outages in its service area, which covers Essex, Lakeshore and Kingsville.
Lakeshore Town Hall closed
The municipality of Lakeshore has closed the Lakeshore Town Hall due to ongoing telephone and power outages.
The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre remains open to the public. However, the municipality said intermittent phone outages are affecting both inbound and outbound calls.
The Greater Essex County District School Board announced Thursday morning that kindergarten open houses at most district elementary schools will go ahead Thursday night, starting at 5:00 p.m.
However, it is postponing events at 10 schools impacted by power outages. Those schools are:
- Essex Public School
- Kingsville Public School
- Colchester North Public School
- Lakeshore Discovery School
- Harrow Public School
- Jack Miner Public School
- Malden Central Public School
- East Mersea Public School
- Northwood Public School
- Belle River Public School
Those kindergarten open houses will now be held on Thursday, March 2.
Lots of braches down in my backyard in Stoney Point <a href="https://t.co/wZFi5HGYch">pic.twitter.com/wZFi5HGYch</a>—@JayLecocq
The Windsor-Essex County District School Board closed 11 schools Thursday because of power outages:
- Essex Public School
- Kingsville Secondary
- Lakeshore Discovery
- Colchester North
- Harrow Public
- Jack Miner
- Kingsville Public School
- Malden Central
- EAC Kingsville
- East Mersea
- PASS Amherstburg
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, meanwhile, reported the following school closures on its Twitter account:
- St. Mary
- St. Anthony
- Villanova
- St. John the Evangelist
- St. John de Brebeuf
- Cardinal Carter
- Holy Name in Essex
Air Canada and Porter Airlines both cancelled their morning flights to and from Windsor International Airport, according to their websites.
The airport is advising travelers to confirm their flight status with their individual air carriers.
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), meanwhile, urged people to refrain from using conservation areas and trails until the ice has melted.
"The weight of this ice on tree branches can cause even healthy trees to fall," said ERCA Director of Conservation Services Kevin Money in a statement
Once the ice has melted, guests who discover downed trees blocking trails can report them to the ERCA's ParkWatch hotline by calling 519-971-2813 or emailing parkwatch@erca.org, the organization said.
