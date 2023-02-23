Crews cleaning up after storm causes worst damage in 2 decades: Enwin

Power companies and municipal crews are still cleaning up after Thursday's freezing rain storm, which brought winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and 30 millimetres of precipitation to the Windsor-Essex region.

About 5,000 customers in the City of Windsor were still without power around lunch time Thursday, according to Jim Brown, the vice president of hydro operations for Enwin Utilities.

"We were fighting a battle all night long," he said. "We would get feeders cleared, power back on, and then 20 minutes [or] an hour later, another tree would come across the line. We have to go out and try to find out where that is and get it cleared and power back on. So it was, and it's still a fight."

WATCH | Windsor night sky lights up during ice storm:

Explosions in Windsor as ice storm leaves thousands without power Duration 0:57 More than 26,000 people were without power across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Thursday.

Some people may not see power restored until tomorrow, said Brown, who added that the impact of the storm was the worst the company had seen in 20 years.

A total of more than 25,000 Enwin customers experienced storm-related outages, according to a news release from the company, with the South Windsor, Roseland, East Riverside and Walkerville communities being hardest hit.

'Numerous' calls about downed power lines

The primary cause of the outages was branches and trees falling across power lines due to the weight of the accumulations of ice on them, a spokesperson said in a statement.

City forestry has been responding to calls about tree damage across the city, according to a city news release.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, there had been more than 200 calls to the 311 customer contact centre, it said.

The Windsor Fire Service has also dealt with "numerous" calls about downed power lines, said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste.

"To say we were busy last night is an understatement," Coste said.

Essex Powerlines had restored power to all but around 600 homes in the Amherstburg area by 11 a.m. Thursday, but it reported new outages in Leamington, and the number of customers affected by outages in LaSalle grew to more than 500.

The City of Windsor said there have been more than 200 calls to the 3-1-1 customer contact centre about tree damage. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The Town of LaSalle reported "a large number" of trees and branches down throughout the municipality.

"With ice still on the trees and predicted winds and a warm-up this afternoon, it is expected that more branches will fall throughout the day," officials said in a news release.

Those without heat can visit the Vollmer Complex, the LaSalle Civic Centre and LaSalle branch of the Essex County Library, it said.

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages scattered across Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

ELK Energy said on its website that it is also working to address multiple outages in its service area, which covers Essex, Lakeshore and Kingsville.

Lakeshore Town Hall closed

The municipality of Lakeshore has closed the Lakeshore Town Hall due to ongoing telephone and power outages.

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre remains open to the public. However, the municipality said intermittent phone outages are affecting both inbound and outbound calls.

The Greater Essex County District School Board announced Thursday morning that kindergarten open houses at most district elementary schools will go ahead Thursday night, starting at 5:00 p.m.

However, it is postponing events at 10 schools impacted by power outages. Those schools are:

Essex Public School

Kingsville Public School

Colchester North Public School

Lakeshore Discovery School

Harrow Public School

Jack Miner Public School

Malden Central Public School

East Mersea Public School

Northwood Public School

Belle River Public School

Those kindergarten open houses will now be held on Thursday, March 2.

Lots of braches down in my backyard in Stoney Point <a href="https://t.co/wZFi5HGYch">pic.twitter.com/wZFi5HGYch</a> —@JayLecocq

The Windsor-Essex County District School Board closed 11 schools Thursday because of power outages:

Essex Public School

Kingsville Secondary

Lakeshore Discovery

Colchester North

Harrow Public

Jack Miner

Kingsville Public School

Malden Central

EAC Kingsville

East Mersea

PASS Amherstburg

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, meanwhile, reported the following school closures on its Twitter account:

St. Mary

St. Anthony

Villanova

St. John the Evangelist

St. John de Brebeuf

Cardinal Carter

Holy Name in Essex

Air Canada and Porter Airlines both cancelled their morning flights to and from Windsor International Airport, according to their websites.

The airport is advising travelers to confirm their flight status with their individual air carriers.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), meanwhile, urged people to refrain from using conservation areas and trails until the ice has melted.

"The weight of this ice on tree branches can cause even healthy trees to fall," said ERCA Director of Conservation Services Kevin Money in a statement

Once the ice has melted, guests who discover downed trees blocking trails can report them to the ERCA's ParkWatch hotline by calling 519-971-2813 or emailing parkwatch@erca.org, the organization said.