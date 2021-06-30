In need of a trim? Windsor-Essex salons are finally open for hair cuts

Windsor-Essex hair salons and barber shops are finally opening their doors and sharpening their scissors after months of remaining closed due to public health restrictions.

Personal care services fall under the Step 2 category of Ontario's Road to Reopen plan and based on the number of appointments, business owners are ecstatic.

"We're back, I was able to get to this step and now we're open from here on out, our doors are always open," said Ahmed El Sayed.

El Sayed, a barber at The City Barbershop, said the salon has been closed for about nine months. To maintain some type of income while the shop was closed, El Sayed said he picked up side hustles such as cutting grass.

"I had to cut somehow cause I'm a barber, if I have to cut grass, I cut grass," said El Sayed.

While hair salons can now be open for business, capacity limits must be followed. All personal care services are by appointment only, can only run at 25 per cent capacity and everyone must wear face coverings at all times.

Non-stop appointments

Additionally, public libraries can reopen at 25 per cent capacity, though Windsor Public Library said it is waiting until after the Canada Day long weekend.

Non-essential businesses such as those at Devonshire Mall have also reopened at 25 per cent capacity.

El Sayed said the shop has been able to book appointments in advance so he expects it be busy for a long time.

"It's been crazy, non-stop appointments, walk ins. We're the type of barbershop where, we don't like to say no. We'll take everybody," he said.

Conroy Copeland, (right) stands with Bob, (left) his fitness dummy. "Bob is the most diligent student I can find because when I come in the morning, I punch bob around a little bit and he always says, 'again today?' and I say, 'yes you're the only one,'" said Copeland. (Jacob Barker/CBC )

On Wednesday, the province also increased the number of people allowed at outdoor fitness classes from 10 to 25.

For Conroy Copeland, owner of Copeland's Martial Arts and Fitness Centre, not much has changed for his bottom line.

"I gotta wait my turn, but unfortunately waiting is not what I'd prefer considering what we do, mental fitness, physical fitness, we'd love to open and get back to our regular training," Copeland said.

Gyms are not permitted to host indoor classes until Step 3, which the province isn't set to enter for at least another 21 days.

'Ant philosophy'

Even though Copeland has not been able to hold indoor classes for over a year, he has been able to maintain his business, while other owners in the health and fitness industry have not.

"I had a friend call me the other day saying, 'I'm packing it in,' those are sad things to hear," said Copeland.

Copeland says a good relationship with his landlord and government subsidies have helped, but the lack of revenue and continuous expenses worry him.

"I adopt the ant philosophy," said Copeland. "If you notice ants, they spend all summer preparing for winter and they spend all winter preparing for summer."

"We were frugal and we were able to manage slowly, but this can't go on forever."