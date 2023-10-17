Strike deadline set for Oct. 29 in Stellantis-Unifor talks

Unifor is set to begin contract negotiations with Chrysler parent company Stellantis, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to head to the bargaining table in recent months.

Unifor, which represents more than 8,200 members at Stellantis facilities including the Windsor and Brampton assembly plants, says talks will begin on Wednesday.

"Our union is looking forward to this next, and final round of talks with the Detroit automakers to secure the terms of our Canadian pattern and to make important additional gains on various Stellantis-specific workplace issues," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a media release on Tuesday.

"We also have the added challenge of negotiating future product commitments for the Brampton Assembly plant that secures a future for all of our Stellantis members in the EV transition."

The union says it has set a strike deadline of Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The auto contract negotiations began in August. Prior to talks with Stellantis, the union negotiated new collective agreements for members employed by Ford and General Motors.

The deal with Ford became the template for negotiations with the other two automakers in what's known as pattern bargaining.

"Our bargaining team is fully committed to negotiating a strong agreement that delivers on the core priorities set by our members and ensures that unionised autoworkers continue to set the highest standards for all manufacturing workers in Canada," Stellantis master bargaining chairperson James Stewart said in the media release.

Only 54 per cent of Ford's employees voted in favour of their deal, while union members from GM approved their contract at a rate of 81 per cent following a strike that lasted less than a day.

Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers in Windsor, says the feedback from his local union received regarding the Ford deal was that many members were not happy.

"We need to make some moves … And we're going to do that."