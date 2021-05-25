Windsor Assembly Plant to reopen on May 31 after two-month hiatus
Plant will run two shifts during the first week back
Employees at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant can expect to return to work the week of May 31 after a nearly two-month hiatus due to a supply shortage.
"The Company has informed the Union Windsor Assembly Plant will be running two shifts the week of May 31, regular start times," stated Unifor 444 in a Facebook post.
The plant has been closed since March 29 due to a semi-conductor shortage which has been felt around the world, leading to several plant shutdowns.
Lou Ann Gosselin, spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed the reopening in a statement to CBC News.
"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 24. The plant will run a partial shift the week of May 31."
The Stellantis plant has undergone two shut downs this year due to supply shortages. On Feb. 8, the plant went on hiatus due to a global shortage of semi-conductors - the technology used to make microchips. Nearly 5000 employees were laid off for three weeks before returning to work.
The semi-conductor shortage caused another shut down on Mar. 29 — but it was intended to last four weeks. Instead, several extensions were put in place.
While some employees will be returning to work on May 31, no details regarding the how many will return or whether shifts will be returning to full time hours have been released.
