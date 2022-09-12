Meet the Windsor star of a movie that debuted at TIFF

An eight year-old actor from Windsor stars in the new film North of Normal, which just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is based on a memoir from Cea Sunrise Person, which details her unusual childhood off the grid.

"I play a little girl named Cea who grew up in the wilderness," said River Price-Maenpaa.

Though the movie is not for kids and she's only seen parts of it, River said it felt "really cool" to see herself on screen.

She said she learned a lot from the other actors on set.

"I learned how to be professional and practice," she said.

Price-Maenpaa appeared on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Wednesday, ahead of a Windsor screening of the film.

Carly Stone, the film's director, also spoke with host Nav Nanwa. Stone, a former writer on Kim's Convenience, said working with River was a delight.

"She was talented and wise beyond her years," she said.

Stone said she was captivated by the 2014 memoir. Cea Sunrise Person's story is "unique and singular" but touched her personally even though the circumstances of their lives differ.

The response to the film so far has been positive, she said.

"People seem to really love the story and connect and get emotional which is all I could have asked for," she said.