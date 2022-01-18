Windsor Star prepares to move out of its downtown location by end of January
The region's daily newspaper moved into the location in 2012
The Windsor Star is moving out of its downtown location nearly a decade after it began leasing the space.
By Jan. 31, the daily newspaper will vacate its space on the top floor of the building. Staff need to clear out their belongings by the end of the month as Postmedia — the company that owns the paper — said it has surrendered the lease.
In an email to CBC News, a Postmedia spokesperson did not comment on why the company decided to end its lease, but said staff have been working from home since March 2020.
The company said it expects staff will continue to work from home until at least the spring.
When asked whether the Windsor Star will ever have a physical newsroom again, a spokesperson said they're "evaluating as the COVID situation evolves."
According to Windsor Star reporting, the space — which formerly belonged to Palace Cinemas — was renovated 10 years ago and the newsroom moved in in November 2012.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?