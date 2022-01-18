Windsor Star prepares to move out of its downtown location by end of January

The Windsor Star is moving out of its downtown location nearly a decade after it began leasing the space.

By Jan. 31, the daily newspaper will vacate its space on the top floor of the building. Staff need to clear out their belongings by the end of the month as Postmedia — the company that owns the paper — said it has surrendered the lease.

In an email to CBC News, a Postmedia spokesperson did not comment on why the company decided to end its lease, but said staff have been working from home since March 2020.

The company said it expects staff will continue to work from home until at least the spring.

When asked whether the Windsor Star will ever have a physical newsroom again, a spokesperson said they're "evaluating as the COVID situation evolves."

According to Windsor Star reporting, the space — which formerly belonged to Palace Cinemas — was renovated 10 years ago and the newsroom moved in in November 2012.

