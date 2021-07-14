City of Windsor provides Stage 3 services reopening plan

As the province prepares to enter Stage 3 of its reopening plan, Windsor officials are providing an update on the city's return to normal services.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will be joined by the city's acting commissioner of community services, Ray Mensour, the commissioner for legal and legislative services, Shelby Askin Hager, and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services Chief Stephen Laforet.

WATCH | Live at 11:30 a.m., city officials give an update on return to services:

Last week, the Ontario government announced the province is moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan Friday, July 16, five days earlier than planned, allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The move allows for outdoor social gatherings of up to 100 people and up to 25 people inside.

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, would be able to open again at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people, whichever is less.

Indoor dining, retail and personal care would have no capacity limits as long as patrons can properly physically distance.

Religious services and events such as weddings and funerals can also operate indoors, as long as people are following other public health measures.

Places such as museums, aquariums, casinos and bingo halls can run at 50 per cent capacity indoors and 75 per cent outdoors. Cinemas will also be allowed to open under the same restrictions (the sale of popcorn and other food will be allowed).

Caesars Windsor casino plans to open under reduced capacity on July 23. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The move also allows for concerts, theatres and sports facilities to operate at 50 per cent capacity inside, with a max of 1,000 people. If outside, they can run at 75 per cent capacity with a max of 5,000 people for unseated events and 15,000 people for events with fixed seating.

Nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen, with a maximum of 250 people or 25 per cent capacity. The province says patrons are exempt from physical distancing requirements when dancing, but that face coverings must also be worn and businesses must record the name and contact information of every patron.

For a full list of what restrictions will change in Step 3, click here.