Windsor police charge 2 men with attempted murder after stabbing

A stabbing on Pelissier Street last Friday sent one man to hospital.

A person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Windsor police have charged two men in connection to a stabbing last Friday in downtown Windsor. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police have charged two men with attempted murder after a stabbing last Friday at around 2:20 a.m.

Police were called to the area of Pelissier Street and Chatham Street West, where they found a man inside a business suffering from what seemed to be a stab wound.

He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Wednesday this week, two units were actively seeking the suspect. Both were arrested the same day. However, police have yet to find a weapon.

A 28-year-old man from Windsor, Jordan Kinsman, and a 23-year-old man from Windsor, Sevaughn Scott, are facing the following charges:

  • Attempted murder.
  • Robbery.

