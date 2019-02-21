Windsor police charge 2 men with attempted murder after stabbing

Windsor police have charged two men with attempted murder after a stabbing last Friday at around 2:20 a.m.

Police were called to the area of Pelissier Street and Chatham Street West, where they found a man inside a business suffering from what seemed to be a stab wound.

He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Wednesday this week, two units were actively seeking the suspect. Both were arrested the same day. However, police have yet to find a weapon.

A 28-year-old man from Windsor, Jordan Kinsman, and a 23-year-old man from Windsor, Sevaughn Scott, are facing the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Robbery.

