People still 'dressed up,' headed out on St. Patrick's Day in Windsor

Despite the pandemic, people have been heading out to enjoy patios in Windsor-Essex on St. Patrick's Day.

Average Joe's Sports Bar owner Colleen Kelly says its been a "pretty steady day," adding that the patio has been full.

Last year on St. Patrick's Day, businesses shut down across Ontario as the pandemic had just started. Now one year later, restaurants and bars in select regions can be open at varying capacities depending on which provincial COVID-19 zone they are in.

In Windsor-Essex, under the 'red-control' zone, restaurants and bars have an indoor capacity limit of 10 people and are able to keep their patios open. Businesses can only serve alcohol until 9 p.m. and must close by 10 p.m.

LISTEN: Colleen Kelly talks to host Chris dela Torre about the first St. Patrick's in the pandemic

Afternoon Drive 4:57 A St. Patrick's Day like no other Colleen Kelly, the owner of Average Joe's restaurant in Windsor, speaks with CBC Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 4:57

These restrictions mean the scene this year looks a whole lot different than previous ones.

"Normally there's, 200 to 300 people that are out partying during St. Patrick's Day," Kelly told CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre. "This year with 10 [people] inside, it's kind of heartbreaking."

But the good weather means that Kelly's patio can be open and, with physical distancing in place, can hold up to 100 customers.

Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StPatricksDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StPatricksDay</a> ! Please celebrate responsibly. <br>Green is great & we all want to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getbacktogreen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getbacktogreen</a>. A reminder to adhere to gathering limits and follow all local health guidelines.<br>Don't rely on luck to keep you safe!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amherstburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Amherstburg</a> ☘️🌈🪙 <a href="https://t.co/r9lAE8LFTS">pic.twitter.com/r9lAE8LFTS</a> —@WindsorPolice

"People are coming out, they are dressed up and there's a little bit of normalcy," she said.

Kelly added that she's not worried about people mingling as they have strict patio rules that people must stay seated at their own table.

So far she said the day has been going well and that it's been refreshing to see people out again.

"I think everyone's pretty tired of the lockdown and pretty tired of COVID in general, but honestly everyone's in a great mood," she said. "It feels so good [to see people out] ... it brings a little bit of life back into the atmosphere."