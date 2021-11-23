St. Joseph elementary in River Canard closing Wednesday due to COVID cases

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in River Canard, Ont., will be closed starting Wednesday until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the decision was made following a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to close the school for in-person learning.

"This decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of our students and staff," the release said.

Students were told about the decision before finishing school on Tuesday.

"A dismissal letter from the health unit containing instructions about COVID-19 testing, isolation periods and other instructions was provided to students and emailed to parents," the release said.

"We informed students this afternoon that they should take home the belongings they need for online learning, however arrangements are being made for students who need devices to return to the school parking lot on Wednesday morning to pick up board-provided devices."

Students should check their school email accounts for instructions about online learning.

"More details about this situation will be communicated as they become available," the release said.