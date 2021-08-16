St. Clair College mandates COVID-19 vaccines across campus

St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., has extended its vaccine policy to include all returning staff, students, contractors and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The college will require anyone on campus to have received a first dose of a vaccine approved by Health Canada or the World Health Organization by Sept. 7. Anyone who has not received a second dose will be required to do so within the minimum amount of time after the first dose and provide proof.

"St. Clair College is committed to doing our part in increasing the rates of vaccination in our region," college president Patti France said in a release.

"In turn, this will protect not only our college community, but the larger communities in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent."

Schools ramp up vaccine mandates

Post-secondary schools across Ontario have been issuing their vaccine mandates as they prepare for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Last week, St. Clair College announced it would be mandatory for students in residence or those playing varsity sports to have received at least one dose, with a second dose within the required minimum period of time.

For individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, they will be asked to voluntarily disclose their status or undergo rapid testing twice a week.

If an individual tests positive, a PCR test to confirm results from a rapid test will be required along with self-isolation at home.

St. Clair College will offer vaccines through a variety of ways, including:

PharmaSave Pharmacy between Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.

Chatham Health Centre each Tuesday starting Aug 30.

Main Campus Health Centre each Wednesday starting Aug. 30.

WECHU pop-up vaccine clinic at the Main Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Chatham Public Health pop-up vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The college said it will review reports on an ongoing basis and provide details and plans for implementing its new vaccine protocol next week.