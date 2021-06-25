St. Clair College embraces robotics to hold annual student fashion show

Clear the runway, a robot is getting its debut.

St. Clair College has embraced the future by showcasing all student-made fashion designs on a custom-made robot.

The annual student fashion show, which is typically attended by 500 people, was held in the Student Life Centre at the college last week. Due to public health restrictions, only 10 people were allowed in the audience this year.

"We weren't allowed to have any audience, any models, stylists, students, anybody. That was pretty well the crew," said Elaine Chatwood, coordinator of the fashion design program at St. Clair College.

Chatwood decided to get creative and pitched the idea of modelling the designs on a robot.

"I was just watching an ad with a Roomba, the little robot vacuum cleaner and at the time I had my dress form in the room and I looked over and thought I'm going to put a dress form on a Roomba," said Chatwood.

The Judy Boxer

The designs were modelled on a custom made robot, which the team named 'Judy Boxer.' It was put together with an autonomous guided vehicle (AVG), a Roomba, known as a robotic vacuum cleaner and multiple dress forms.

The dress form, also known as a Judy in the fashion industry, is a type of mannequin used by designers and tailors for pinning and sizing new designs.

'The Judy Boxer' an innovative model used for St. Clair College student fashion show 3:04 St. Clair College showcased each one of its original student designs on a custom-made robot. 3:04

Al Douglas, the robotics program coordinator, designed the Judy Boxer and controlled it with a remote control during the show.

"It was pretty amazing how life-like it actually looked," said Douglas.

The only glitch Douglas could recall occurred when the microwave was being used by staff or students.

"The controller connects by Bluetooth, so whenever someone would come into the Student Life Centre, which was where we were running it and come in and try to use the microwave located behind us, whenever they ran the microwave we would actually lose connection to the robot," said Douglas.

Douglas said that although it was a challenge, he was up for it.

Krishna Adhyaru (left) a student of St. Clair College's fashion design program is happy with the support she has received. Elaine Chatwood (right) came up with the idea of using a Roomba as a model. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The show must go on

Last year, graduating students were not allowed to hold their fashion show due to COVID-19.

Chatwood said the fashion show is very important for students because members in the fashion industry typically see the original designs and some students are hired directly from the show.

Krishna Adhyaru, a student in the fashion design program said using the robot throughout the show was a good idea.

"I feel it's a very good idea and it creates an opportunity for both programs," said Adhyaru.

"They make new ideas and with this, the fashion show is possible this year, just because of robotics."

The show will be featured live at 8 p.m. on Friday on the St. Clair College website.