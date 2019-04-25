Interfaith vigil in Windsor commemorates victims of deadly Sri Lanka attacks

A few dozen people showed up at Charles Clark Square in Windsor to remember the lives lost in deadly Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, where at least 250 people have died.

The interfaith prayer and candlelight vigil was organized by Jeewen Gill, who said the vigil shows a united community.

"Terrorists try to divide us," said Gill. "And we want to show them we are united."

Vigil participants held signs, some saying "peace and love."

On Easter Sunday, there was a deadly string of bombings at churches and hotels. Hundreds were killed and injured, with Sri Lanka revising the bombing death toll by 100 on Thursday.

Most of the victims were Sri Lankan, but the Foreign Ministry has confirmed that there were 40 foreigners who died.

The Sri Lankan community is small in Windsor, with roughly 195 people.

People of all faith groups and backgrounds were invited to the vigil. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Gill said the size of the community makes a vigil like this even more important, so local Sri Lankans know they are supported.

Faith leaders from around Windsor were invited to pray at the vigil for peace.

"We need to be united as a one common humanity," said Gill.