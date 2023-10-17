These Windsorites are excited for their sports to be showcased at future Olympics

Sarah Khan says she has her eyes squarely set on the 2028 Olympics now that squash has been added to the program of events.

The 21-year-old from Windsor plays professionally and is currently ranked around 201st in the world and is on Canada's NextGen National Squad . She's played across North America and in Europe.

Squash is one of five sports added to the 2028 Olympic program. Cricket, lacrosse, softball and flag football are the others.

Khan says her goal is to play in Los Angeles five years from now and represent her country.

"I certainly believe that," she said. "I feel very optimistic that in 2028 I'll be a contender for the Olympics. It'll give me more motivation to train and like to play more tournaments. Definitely."

According to Khan, she's on the squash court roughly 20 hours every week.

When not on the court, she's an accountant.

Khan says she was shocked to hear squash was being added to the Olympics — and that she jumped up and down after finding out about it Monday on Instagram.

"It was a complete surprise. I was not certainly expecting it. We were trying for a lot of years to get squash back into the Olympics. It's like a big surprise … I didn't think it was possible."

Khan says if Monday is any indication, she expects interest in squash to grow with it being on the world stage.

"It's picking up a lot. We actually have a lot of people coming out to play. Yesterday when I went to our squash club, there were people just coming out to play because it was announced about the Olympics."

WATCH | Inaugural outdoor college cricket tournament in Windsor

St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., hosts inaugural outdoor cricket tournament Duration 2:27 Featured Video St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., is hosting its first outdoor cricket invitational tournament this weekend. Conestoga College is in town for a three game series.

Kshitij Punj says he knew the day would come sooner rather than later having cricket added to the summer Olympics — but, regardless, it's a "pretty awesome" decision.

The Windsor man owns a cricket and baseball batting cage called PaxPitch Sports — and used to coach cricket at St. Clair College.

Now, Punj teaches kids the game and thinks Canada could eventually compete as one of the world's top cricket countries.

"I don't think in 2028," he said. "I still think we're a little far away from where other countries are because it all starts from the junior programs. Because if you're a junior, programs are strong. That's what the crop looks like for every country. It will take about 10, 12 years."

In Windsor right now, Punj says community members play the sport — people in corporate jobs or in school — but eventually he can see more kids taking it up in the future.

"I think that's going to be a big thing in the community. Everyone will be interested in how to play this. Even when curling was growing, a lot of people tried to get their kids into it because they could see a future.

Punj says now that he has his own facility, which caters to cricket enthusiasts, he sees firsthand the excitement level of all ages in Windsor when it comes to the sport — and where the game still needs to grow.

"I think our cricket academies are going to start picking up now. Cricket Canada also. That's another reason Cricket Canada is now offering cricket coaching level one certificates for a cheaper cost because it goes to show you, like, they want people to get into the sport."

Canada's official sport now on the world stage

For Kane Murphy, ever since the first time he played it he's loved lacrosse.

The 17-year-old first-year paramedic student at St. Clair College was introduced to the sport when he was seven after one of his mom's friend's kids started playing.

"I tried it out that one time and I just loved it," said Murphy.

"There was goal scoring, there was a physicality in it that I like and the fast pace and my exact words when I came home was it felt like I jumped in a pool because of how much I was sweating."

After more than a century, lacrosse is back at the Olympics — debuting in Los Angeles in 2028. The last time it was played was in 1908.

Murphy, who plays for the Jr. B Windsor Clippers lacrosse team, is also taking part in tournaments during the off-season for a team based out of Michigan.

"I was planning to go away for school to play lacrosse in the states … I had some offers. I visited some schools, but ultimately, I decided to stay home, and go to St. Clair right now for the paramedic program because none of the states offered a paramedic program that would transfer over to Canada."

He says it's "really cool" that lacrosse will be a part of the Olympics and thinks it'll help grow the game.

According to Murphy, he says albeit a long shot he's not ruling out representing Canada in the Olympics in five years time.

"I definitely hope that I do get the chance to play for Team Canada in the Olympics. Although unfortunately for me, not playing lacrosse at school, I feel like it puts me at a disadvantage. But not to say that I don't think that means there's absolutely no chance. It's just a little bit harder and I'd have to work harder for it."

Windsor's minor lacrosse association says registration is currently at roughly 400 kids — more than other recent years. Like Murphy, Jerry Kavanaugh, president of the association, says he thinks and hopes the Olympic connection will help beef up numbers in years to come.