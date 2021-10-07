Windsor Spitfires to make post-pandemic debut with new coach at the helm
Spits facing off against Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre in 1st regular season game
The OHL season begins Thursday night for the Windsor Spitfires, and it's been a long time coming.
The team hasn't played a regular-season hockey game since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though they have played a few pre-season games.
Getting back to regular games isn't the only big change for the team. The Spitfires will be making their debut under a new coach following the departure of Trevor Letowski to the Montreal Canadiens' coaching team.
Marc Savard, who played 14 seasons in the NHL and was also a veteran of the OHL, was named head coach in late August.
Savard said he "jumped at the opportunity" to join the team.
He had a few interviews with general manager Bill Bowler and they seemed hit it off right away, Savard said.
"We're both excited with what we have here and what's to come," he said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.
The Spitfires will be playing against the Sarnia Sting. Around 3,400 fans will be allowed in to watch the game at the WFCU Centre, half the usual capacity.
