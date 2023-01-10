Content
World Juniors captain Shane Wright will soon be a Windsor Spitfire

The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright, who just led the team that captured gold for Canada at the World Juniors.

Windsor Spitfires announce trade with Kingston Frontenacs

A hockey player holds up a trophy with team members in the foreground.
Canada's Shane Wright lifts the IIHF Championship Cup while celebrating winning gold over Czechia at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 5. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The Spitfires announced Monday that they had made a deal with the Kingston Frontenacs.

The team is receiving Wright and a 2025 conditional draft pick in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and seven draft picks.

Wright was named captain of Team Canada, which defeated Czechia in overtime on Thursday to win the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

Wright scored four goals in the tournament.

The Windsor Spitfires are currently ranked second in the OHL's Western Conference, with 23 wins this season.

