World Juniors captain Shane Wright will soon be a Windsor Spitfire
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright, who just led the team that captured gold for Canada at the World Juniors.
Windsor Spitfires announce trade with Kingston Frontenacs
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright, who just led the team that captured gold for Canada at the World Juniors.
The Spitfires announced Monday that they had made a deal with the Kingston Frontenacs.
The team is receiving Wright and a 2025 conditional draft pick in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and seven draft picks.
Wright was named captain of Team Canada, which defeated Czechia in overtime on Thursday to win the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.
Wright scored four goals in the tournament.
The Windsor Spitfires are currently ranked second in the OHL's Western Conference, with 23 wins this season.
More from CBC Windsor
- Long-awaited Catholic Central High School opens to students today
- Firefighters tackle blaze on Crawford Avenue
- Bright Lights display a success with estimated turnout of 100,000, city says
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?