Windsor Spitfires look to continue winning streak

The stakes are high for the Windsor Spitfires as they look to continue on a winning streak that has spanned more than a dozen games.

The OHL team has won 13 consecutive games in the regular season. If they win Friday's game against the Erie Otters, they'll tie a consecutive win streak that hasn't been matched since the 2008-09 season. That season the Spitfires won their first Memorial Cup.

"It's been quite the run," said Marc Savard, head coach. "I attribute it to those players in the room, coming every night ready to play. And it's been difficult, you know, we've went through a lot this year with COVID and the stops and starts."

Savard said there's no easy points in the league and the Otters will be trying to clinch a playoffs berth. The Spitfires' last game in the regular season is against the Guelph Storm.

"They're two good hockey clubs. We're going to have to be ready to go," he said. "But you know it's been a test every time for us."

Alex Christopoulos, who plays right wing, said he feels like the team can get both wins. Christopoulos, who hails from Richmond Hill, Ont., said it's fun to play in Windsor.

"It's a great city, love the fans. I mean, it's almost packed every game," he said.

Marc Savard (centre), the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, attends a team practice on April 14, 2022. (Mike Evans/CBC)

According to the team's website, the Spitfires won 16 consecutive games in the 1987-1988 season.

But they'll have a chance to continue the streak in the post-season. The Spitfires are heading into the OHL playoffs as Western Division champions for the first time since 2010.

The OHL playoffs start on April 21.