Spitfires force Game 7 with 5-2 win over Bulldogs in OHL championship series
Spits force a Game 7 on Wednesday in Hamilton
The Windsor Spitfires, trying to shake off back-to-back one-goal losses and stay alive in their Ontario Hockey League championship series, did just that Monday with a 5-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Daniel D'Amico scored twice, while Michael Renwick, Will Cuylle and Pasquale Zito chipped in with singles as the Spitfires tied the best-of-seven series 3-3 to force a Game 7 on Wednesday in Hamilton.
Logan Morrison scored both goals for the Bulldogs, who won Friday and Sunday by 3-2 scores to take a lead in the series. Sunday's win was in overtime.
The teams were tied 1-1 after one period Monday, and Windsor took a 3-2 lead into the final frame. Hamilton outshot Windsor 29-26.
The winner of Wednesday's showdown will represent the OHL in the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which goes June 20-29 at Saint John, N.B.
